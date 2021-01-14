Vancouver man arrested for arson at Shanahan’s Pub

Shanahan’s Pub and Grill on W. McLoughlin Boulevard in Vancouver (Undated, Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old Vancouver resident is now accused of intentionally setting Shanahan’s Pub and Grill on fire on January 9.

Eugene Scott was arrested Thursday by Vancouver law enforcement after their investigation led them to focus on him, Vancouer police said.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m that day at the restaurant on W. McLoughlin Boulevard. Fire investigators quickly determined the fire was intentional. Witnesses said they saw a man carrying a ladder and bucket to the pub, then running away at the time the fire began.

Over the next 5 days investigators followed tips and early Thursday served a search warrant at Scott’s residence, where they said they found more evidence.

The investigation continues.

Scott is being held in the Clark County Jail on a 1st-degree arson charge.