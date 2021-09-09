Vancouver man sentenced to 20+ years for murder of transgender teen

Dan Bogdanov was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Nikki Kuhnhausen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a year and a half after the remains of Nikki Kuhnausen were found, a man has been sentenced to prison for her murder.

On August 27, a jury found Dan Bogdanov guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen from Clark County in 2019. The judge handed down the sentence on Thursday morning — condemning him to prison for just over 20 years.

Kuhnhausen’s mother told KOIN 6 News she was glad such a long sentence was given.

During the trial, prosecutors tried to prove Bogdanov strangled 17-year-old Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender.

Bogdanov took the stand in his own defense Tuesday during the trial. He testified that he felt “betrayed,” and the two were in the back seat of his car. He said that he strangled Kuhnhausen with a cell phone cord after Kuhnhausen tried to reach for the gun he had placed in between the driver’s seat and the center console just moments before.

Investigators testified Monday about some of the physical evidence in the case, including cell phones, Bogdanov’s car, and the place where Kuhnhausen’s body was eventually discovered.

After hearing closing arguments, the jury received instructions from the judge and deliberated before coming back with a guilty verdict.

Kuhnhausen vanished in June 2019. Her body was found at the end of 2019, and Bogdanov was arrested shortly thereafter.