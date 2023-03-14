PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on Tuesday for coordinating an armed robbery that led to a shoot-out with a drug dealer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon announced.

According to court documents, the incident happened the morning of Sept. 30, 2021, when Seth Teig, 38, and his accomplice Anthony Pastorino, 43, attempted to rob a known drug dealer at an apartment complex on Hayden Island in Portland.

Following Teig’s orders, officials say Pastorino fired his weapon and stole the dealer’s backpack.

After Pastorino and the dealer exchanged gunfire — injuring both of them — Pastorino and Teig fled the scene.

When the Portland Police Bureau responded to the shooting scene, they found 18 shell casings, a trail of blood, Pastorino’s wallet and the gun he used.

PPB later reviewed Pastorino’s text messages and determined Teig had orchestrated the robbery.

Nearly two months after the shooting, Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Teig. Two firearms, body armor, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were seized as part of that search.

In December 2021, Teig was charged with interfering with commerce by robbery, possessing an unregistered firearm, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He pleaded guilty to the latter charge.

Meanwhile, Pastorino is expected to be sentenced later this year in May.