Suspect sought after man killed in Vancouver shooting

Vancouver police have roads blocked off as they investigate a shooting. February 4, 2020 (Courtesy Maria Marquez)

Suspect on the loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a shooting in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Gunfire was reported in the area of NE Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:24 pm. Officers immediately rushed to the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released and a suspect has not been named.

The intersection of NE Stapleton and Fourth Plain has been shut down while authorities investigate.

