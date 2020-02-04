Suspect sought after man killed in Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a shooting in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.
Gunfire was reported in the area of NE Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:24 pm. Officers immediately rushed to the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released and a suspect has not been named.
The intersection of NE Stapleton and Fourth Plain has been shut down while authorities investigate.
This is a developing story.
