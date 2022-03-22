PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot on August 29, 2021.

Tyler Harris was reportedly shot in the doorway of his apartment complex on NE 50th Court. When officers arrived, police said Harris was already dead.

According to officials, surveillance video shows two women and a man knocking on Harris’ door before shooting him. The trio is then seen running away.

Police said one woman was wearing dark-colored leggings with a red and white Fila logo on the side, while the other woman is wearing a cropped pair of dark-colored leggings. The second woman was also reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a white print that appears to say “Washington State” and an image of a cougar on it.

Surveillance video of the two women outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

Surveillance video of the man outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

A surveillance image of the suspect’s Nike shoes outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

Surveillance video of the two of the suspects outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

The man was seen wearing multi-colored Nike shoes. Police said the front of the shoes were black and white, while the back were orange and yellow.

Vancouver police have partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to offer a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersoforegon.com or download P3 Tips from the app store on a smartphone or tablet.