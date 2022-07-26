PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police arrested 11 people in two separate missions to catch retail store thieves across late June and July.

The Vancouver Police Department says it partnered with retail stores in the eastern part of the city on June 28 and July 20.

On June 28, police worked with four storefronts and arrested three people.

About four weeks later, police scaled up the mission to work with eight retailers over the course of eight hours. VPD said that mission ended with officers arresting eight more people, seizing two vehicles and recovering stolen goods.

Police said some of those arrested face more charges than just theft, including a stolen vehicle, forgery and violation of a protection order. Multiple of those arrested also had prior warrants, police said.

None of the suspects were named.

VPD said they will keep working with retailers throughout the city to deter any would-be thieves.