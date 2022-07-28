VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court documents say police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting.

The Columbian reports when officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Oregon, dead inside the house. A search warrant affidavit filed this week in Clark County Superior Court says 18-year-old Amadou Keita of Portland died on the way to or at a hospital from gunshot wounds.

Two additional gunshot victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the identities of the two wounded victims or updated their conditions.