Vancouver Police involved in shooting on Stapleton Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police say three of their officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The witness told KOIN 6 News they saw Vancouver Police officers shoot a suspect near the intersection of E 4th Plain Blvd and NE Stapleton Road around 11 a.m.

Police later confirmed three of their officers shot a suspect who refused to put down ‘sharpened objects.’ No officers were injured. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

VPD says they initially responded to the area for a call about a physical disturbance.

Roads in the area are closed.

