Vancouver Police involved in shooting on Stapleton Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police say three of their officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The witness told KOIN 6 News they saw Vancouver Police officers shoot a suspect near the intersection of E 4th Plain Blvd and NE Stapleton Road around 11 a.m.

Police later confirmed three of their officers shot a suspect who refused to put down ‘sharpened objects.’ No officers were injured. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

VPD says they initially responded to the area for a call about a physical disturbance.

Roads in the area are closed.

Officer involved shooting at Stapleton/Fourth Plain. Initial call involved physical disturbance between 2 males. Suspect refused police commands to put down sharpened objects. 3 VPD officers involved. No officers injured. Suspect condition unknown. More info once available. https://t.co/4Q7jEdOgkv — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) April 28, 2020