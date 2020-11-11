Riverview Bank in Vancouver held up, robber at large

Crime

The robbery happened around noon Tuesday at the Riverview Community Bank

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, suspected of robbing a Vancouver bank on Nov. 10, 2020 (Vancouver Police Department)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

A man allegedly robbed the Riverview Community Bank on MacArthur Boulevard around noon Tuesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled off on foot, police said.

The man is about 5’6″ tall and was caught on surveillance camera, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at (360) 487-7399 or Detective Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss