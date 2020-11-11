Riverview Bank in Vancouver held up, robber at large

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man, suspected of robbing a Vancouver bank on Nov. 10, 2020 (Vancouver Police Department)

The robbery happened around noon Tuesday at the Riverview Community Bank

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

A man allegedly robbed the Riverview Community Bank on MacArthur Boulevard around noon Tuesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled off on foot, police said.

The man is about 5’6″ tall and was caught on surveillance camera, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at (360) 487-7399 or Detective Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423.