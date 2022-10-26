PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Around 3:30 a.m., Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided emergency medical aid before he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported, officials said.

During the investigation, VPD said they recovered multiple shell casings and found a nearby vehicle and apartment building were struck with bullets.

According to the police department, it appears those involved in the shooting did not know each other, based on information given by witnesses.

As detectives continue to investigate, VPD said further information is not releasable at this time.