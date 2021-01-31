Vancouver teen arrested in connection with ClackCo rest stop death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in the death of a 16-year-old found in parked car at a Clackamas County rest stop.

The suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was an acquaintance of the victim, according to the Oregon State Police. Both teens were from Vancouver, Wash.

On Tuesday, January 26, OSP troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 at about 7:30 p.m. upon receiving a report of a body found inside a parked car.

An investigation at the scene and eventual exam by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office deemed the victim died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect has been lodged at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on Murder, Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.