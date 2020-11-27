Vancouver Thanksgiving gathering ends with officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department said one of its officers has been placed on critical incident leave after he shot a man who had been threatening family members–and responding officers–with a baseball bat.

VPD dispatched officers to the 2300 block o SE 177th Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a 23-year-old male relative was “out of control” and was likely going to hurt one of the several people in the house.

Shortly after arriving, officers reported the man armed himself with a baseball bat.

“The Mobile Crisis Team responded and was unable to de-escalate the individual,” VPD said in a release Friday. “Police also deployed a less lethal 40 mm device, which was ineffective. The male refused multiple police commands to drop the bat.”

Police said the man then came towards the officers outside of the home in an apparent attempt to assault the officers on scene. Subsequently one of the officers fired his weapon and struck the suspect who was then taken to an area hospital.

The suspect’s condition was not immediately known Friday.

The SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the investigation.

No other injuries from the incident were reported.