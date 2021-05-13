Vancouver woman has warning about job scam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have a warning for anyone looking for work through popular job websites.

KOIN 6 investigators found that scammers are using the names of real companies to trick people looking for work-from-home opportunities.

Susan Garrison of Vancouver found out that a written job offer from Mediphage Bioceuticals of Toronto turned out to be too good to be true, even though it’s a real company. She had posted her resume on Indeed.com. Usually, she sets it to private, but this time she let her information be public to allow job offers to come in.

“It didn’t sound too good to be true, but it was a little better than the average offer. So I thought I’d look into it,” Susan Garrison said.

She played along with the person supposedly representing the Canadian company, and even received a check from the company. She suspected it was bogus and her bank confirmed it wasn’t authentic.

KOIN 6 contacted Mediphage, who put up a warning on their website, saying they are deeply frustrated by the incident.

Indeed has a guide on how to identify scam job titles.