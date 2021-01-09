Vandal damages tiny home village designed for homeless

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: A roughly 100-square-foot sleeping pod built in a Mod PDX warehouse is lifted by crane for use at St. Johns Village, Dec. 17, 2020. (PMG/Zane Sparling)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — County officials and police say the opening of a tiny home village for homeless people in North Portland has been delayed after a vandal destroyed nearly every sleeping pod in the shelter.

Officer Melissa Newhard, a Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman, told The Oregonian that the vandal entered the St. Johns Village on Dec. 19 and broke out windows in 15 of the shelter’s 19 tiny homes.

The vandalism caused about $8,000 damage in the newly-purchased single-occupancy pods. Each of the pods is about 8-by-12 feet, with electricity, heat systems and a built-in bed.

The village is now expected to open in February.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss