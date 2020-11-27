Vandals topple statue, tag war memorial at Lone Fir Cemetery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial for the Mexican-American War was vandalized the night before Thanksgiving in Southeast Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.

The statue atop the memorial was torn down and left on the ground. The statue and the memorial were also tagged with graffiti. Some of the graffiti was directed at America’s past history of colonization and colonialism.

Metro’s Parks and Nature department said officials would assess the damage and make the area safe for visitors as soon as possible.