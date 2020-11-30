Vehicle, residence struck in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

Scene of an overnight shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood November 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau reported finding more than 25 casings at the scene of an overnight shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 136th Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Monday on reports of gunfire. In addition to finding the casings, police learned a residence and vehicle had been hit in the crossfire.

One adult male arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around the same time, however, PPB said it had not determined if his injuries were related to the shooting.

“These investigations are ongoing and additional information will be released at the direction of investigators,” PPB said in a release Monday. “Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Portland Police at 503 823-3333.”

The bureau said it has responded to at least 85 shootings for the month of November and 778 since January of 2020.