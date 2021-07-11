Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police is requesting assistance with a fatal hit and run crash in Marion County that left one bicyclist dead.

Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Highway 551 near milepost 2 on Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m. Investigators found that a bicyclist had been northbound on the shoulder when they were struck from behind by a vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to OSP. The victim’s name has not been released.

As for the vehicle, it did not stay at the scene. Investigators identified the car as a white 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca, with damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and the passenger side mirror.

Stock photo of a white Subaru involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Marion County.

OSP is requesting anyone with any information regarding the crash or any information regarding the suspect vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police northern command center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and refer to case #SP21-194026.