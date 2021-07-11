Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run in Marion County

Crime

Troopers request information to identify vehicle involved in the crash

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police is requesting assistance with a fatal hit and run crash in Marion County that left one bicyclist dead.

Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Highway 551 near milepost 2 on Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m. Investigators found that a bicyclist had been northbound on the shoulder when they were struck from behind by a vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to OSP. The victim’s name has not been released.

As for the vehicle, it did not stay at the scene. Investigators identified the car as a white 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca, with damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and the passenger side mirror.

Stock photo of a white Subaru involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Marion County.

OSP is requesting anyone with any information regarding the crash or any information regarding the suspect vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police northern command center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and refer to case #SP21-194026.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories