PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Vehicle struck by multiple bullets on I-205 off-ramp at NE Glisan on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

At 6:20 a.m. Portland police tweeted that officers were called to a reported shooting on the I-205 off-ramp at NE Glisan. PPB said they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

In photos shared by PPB, evidence markers can be seen scattered across the off-ramp and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

A short distance away, police said they found the person targeted in the shooting, but the intended victim was uninjured.

No suspect information was immediately released.