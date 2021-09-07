Vehicles in fatal Beaverton road rage identified

A red 2013 Toyota Corolla and a royal blue 2016 Ford F-150 with royal blue rims were involved in a fatal road rage incident in Beaverton, September 3, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators looking into the shooting death of a 51-year-old man in a Beaverton road rage incident are now looking for witnesses who may have seen some erratic driving before the shooting.

Authorities said the two vehicles involved were a red 2013 Toyota Corolla and a royal blue 2016 Ford F-150 with royal blue rims.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, when 2 men — both armed with handguns — were engaged in road rage. Both men got out of their vehicles on the side of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and 103rd and fired shots.

Mark E. Stadamire of Salem died at the scene. Investigators said the other man remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Around 6:30 p.m. on September 3, the incident began on northbound I-5 near I-205, then continued onto northbound Hwy 217. Authorities said the Toyota and the Ford F-150 got off onto SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy and headed east. They came to a stop on SW 103rd just north of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, which is where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503.846.2700.