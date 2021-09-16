Victim: Burglary suspect ‘doesn’t have right to terrorize us’

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — A man arrested for multiple break-ins — whose cases keep getting dropped because he has a traumatic brain injury — was back in court Thursday to hear the latest charges against him.

Hector Mundt is facing charges for what happened at two Lake Oswego homes on September 3. Mundt, 39, has been cited and arrested 53 times over the years. Since January 2020 he’s been arrested 10 times on burglary charges.

Tomala Paulson said Mundt took her cat door apart and broke into her home in November 2020. She said he opened every drawer and cupboard in the home and was found in her kitchen with her underwear.

“He shouldn’t be on the street, he’s going to continue doing this and he gets a free pass because they say, ‘Oh well he’s got mental problems,'” Paulson told KOIN 6 News. “It’s like he does have a brain injury, I know that, but does that give him the right to terrorize us? No.”

The six most recent booking photos of Hector Mundt clockwise: Sept. 3, 2021; June 30, 2021; Jan. 4, 2021; Nov. 30, 2020; Aug. 18, 2020; Feb. 5, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office/Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

She said her partner confronted him in the home and said he was able to answer questions about what he was doing. But she said his behavior completely changed when police arrived. Suddenly, she said, he couldn’t form a coherent sentence. But when police were out of earshot, he looked at her said, ‘You’ve got really nice lingerie.’

Her case against him was dismissed because of the mental health issues.

She hopes that doesn’t happen in the latest cases and hopes he’s put into treatment so he gets the help he needs — and doesn’t break into any more homes.

Bail for Mundt was set at $100,000.