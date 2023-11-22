PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is seeking public assistance in their investigation of a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, authorities announced.

Officials say the stabbing took place at NE Hogan Rd and NE 19 St around 3:45 p.m. According to police, officers provided care to the victim before medical responders arrived.

“Available Gresham police officers and assisting Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies surrounded the area while an MCSO canine deputy searched the area with a tracking dog. Despite a large police presence and a canine search, the suspect was not located. The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries,” police said.

“This occurred along a busy road and it is possible there are witnesses that saw the incident or the events leading up to it,” added Gresham Detective Tyson Conroy.

Witnesses are asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719. People can also report anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.