Victim dies after downtown Portland stabbing, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after being stabbed in downtown Portland overnight.

Just after midnight, police responded to an assault report on Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. There, they found one person injured from an apparent stabbing. Police administered first aid before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Once paramedics got there, the victim was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, they later succumbed to their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0871 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.9649.