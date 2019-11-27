Victim had restraining order against Vancouver gunman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Vancouver elementary school, killing one woman and injuring another before leading police on a chase that ended when he turned the gun on himself.

The two women were sent to a local hospital, but one victim did not survive the gunshot wounds. Police discovered the gunman was out of jail on bail and had an active restraining order involving the woman he killed.

Deputies said the suspect got out of his car near NE Padden Parkway and NE Andresen Road with a gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

The gunman was identified as 38-year-old Keland Hill. He was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said students had already been released and most of them had left the scene when the shooting happened at about 3:15 Tuesday afternoon. However, 3 children were in the victim’s van while the shooting unfolded. They were physically unharmed.

Authorities said although the school was put on lockdown, there was no longer an active threat to public safety and no active shooter at the school.

“The school was empty, the school had been let out for the day so there was very few people around,” said Waddell.

Waddell said the shooting was the culmination of an ongoing domestic violence situation.

The area around the school was be closed for an investigation. Padden Parkway and Andresen Road will also be closed.

Waddell said the incident “takes a toll not only on the families that are involved but also the school, people in town, people that witness and the deputies involved.”

Anderson Elementary said in a statement shared with KOIN 6 News: “Our thoughts are with the victims, students, families, staff and the entire Anderson community. We will support them however we can.”

The Clark County Major Crimes Team is still investigating.

