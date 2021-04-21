Victim hospitalized after Beaverton apartment shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting took place at a Beaverton apartment complex.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:15 a.m. near Southwest Blanton Street and Mueller Drive. When deputies responded, they found one person injured. That victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say one person is in custody while the investigation continues. There are no other details surrounding the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story.