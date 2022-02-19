Victim hospitalized after overnight shooting on SE Division

No arrests made; details leading up to shooting unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was hospitalized with severe injuries early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland.

Portland police responded to a report of a shooting at 3:42 a.m. near the corner of SE 125th Avenue and Division Street. When they arrived, police said they found a victim shot and officers applied tourniquets to stabilize them.

The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Their current status is unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unclear.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.