Victim hospitalized with stab wound to head, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hospitalized after being stabbed in the temple in North Portland.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of North Argyle Way on reports of a stabbing shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Once they arrived, officers found the victim who had escaped to a nearby neighbor’s apartment.

With a stab wound to his head, the victim was rushed to a local hospital. They are expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Said Osman Mohamad, was quickly located are arrested.