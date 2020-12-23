Victim hospitalized with stab wound to head, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hospitalized after being stabbed in the temple in North Portland.
Officers responded to the 8500 block of North Argyle Way on reports of a stabbing shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Once they arrived, officers found the victim who had escaped to a nearby neighbor’s apartment.
With a stab wound to his head, the victim was rushed to a local hospital. They are expected to survive.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Said Osman Mohamad, was quickly located are arrested.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.