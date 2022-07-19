PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who officers found dead after a reported shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB identified the man as 44-year-old Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, whose death has been determined as a homicide by gunshot wound.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the reported shooting at the SE 124th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard intersection where police said they found Follstad-Martin.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting. However, on the scene, officers said it was a homicide investigation.

According to PPB, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov.