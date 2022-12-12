PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle is being sought in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an Albany woman over the weekend, police say.

On Monday, the Albany Police Department named 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney as the victim of the deadly crash. Albany PD also announced they are seeking information about what they believe to be a mid-1980s or mid-1990s dark-colored, single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan.

Albany police are searching for information on this car in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, December 10, 2022. (Albany Police Department)

Mulrooney was hit by a driver in the 1500 block of Geary Street around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, officials said. Despite emergency efforts by the first officers at the scene, Mulrooney died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle or any resident in the area who might have surveillance video in the area of Geary Street between Pacific and Queen is asked to call Albany police at 541.917.7680 and reference case #22-07895.

The case remains open and the investigation is active.