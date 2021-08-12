Victim in fatal shooting after TriMet bus ‘disturbance’ identified

The victim of a deadly shooting that followed a disturbance on a TriMet bus has been identified as Adrian Anastacio Richardson. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly shooting that followed a disturbance on a TriMet bus has been identified.

Officers responded to the incident at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. At the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, who has now been identified as 44-year-old Adrian Anastacio Richardson, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Richardson died from gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus. The suspect reportedly left the scene before police were called. Police have not made any arrests and have not released any suspect information.

A person who was walking their dog outside in the area when the shooting occurred said they heard two pops and saw that a young man had been injured. The witness saw the victim fall to the ground near the bus stop.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.