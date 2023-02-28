PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man killed during a shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified.

Jack Craven, 46, died after being shot in the vicinity of Northeast 114th Street and Northeast Holladay Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Portland police said.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed Craven’s identity and determined the cause of death to be a homicide by gunshot.

Another man, who has not been publicly named, was also shot but was brought to a hospital with critical injuries. Police have not released an update on that man’s condition.

After the initial investigation, police said no arrests had been made but they weren’t searching for any suspects. No other information on a possible suspect or suspects has been released.