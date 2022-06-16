PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man killed after a Portland hit-and-run crash in early June has been identified as 42-year-old Vincent Timothy, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore allegedly hit Timothy with a vehicle he was driving near SE 82nd and Center St. just after 9 p.m. June 6. Timothy died from his injuries.

Moore was arraigned Thursday morning and faces several charges including second-degree murder and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit & run). PPB said he pleaded not guilty.

A pedestrian was hit and killed at SE 82nd and Center in Portland, June 6, 2022 (KOIN)

Moore was convicted of second-degree murder as a teenager in 1998 after he and three other teens killed Anthony Genzale in Washington. He received a 17-year prison sentence.