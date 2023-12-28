PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed that a suspicious death that occurred in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood earlier this month was a homicide.

It began as a suspicious death investigation on Dec. 19 when officers responded at 1:51 p.m. to the scene at Southeast Linn Street and Southeast 19th Avenue. People working in the area discovered the body of a man, who police later identified as 39-year-old Darnell D’Shawn Davis.

Police noted at the time “suspicious circumstances at the scene,” which activated their homicide unit to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case are encouraged to speak with Detective Jeff Sharp at his email or 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at his email and reference case no. 23-326692.