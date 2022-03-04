PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was shot to death Tuesday near Dawson Park has been publicly identified.

In a press release sent Friday, Portland police said the state medical examiner confirmed 55-year-old Mark Johnson was killed by a gunshot and his death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting was reported just after noon on Tuesday, PPB officials said. When officers arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue, they found the man already dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been reported, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson’s death was Portland’s 20th homicide of 2022.