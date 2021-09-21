Victim identified in Kenton Park shooting

Sean Edward Garner, 44, has been identified as the man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sean Edward Garner, 44, has been identified as the man who was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning near Kenton Park, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed.

According to the PPB, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:21 a.m. Sunday on North Brandon Avenue between N Argyle Street and Willis Boulevard — in the same block as a child care center.

Police said they found Gardner dead from a gunshot wound.

His death has been ruled a homicide, and detectives are investigating, police said. More information will be released as investigators deem appropriate.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.