PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man found shot to death in the Centennial neighborhood this weekend has been identified, the Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

The medical examiner confirmed Stephenic Hall, 54, was the victim in Sunday night’s shooting. Hall’s death was determined to be a homicide by gunshot wound.

Officers found Hall deceased near SE 148th and Stark just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not immediately report any arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0889 or Detective Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0871, and reference case number 22-232231.