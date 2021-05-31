Victim identified in SE Portland homicide, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that took place in Southeast Portland over the weekend.

PPB launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. On Monday, authorities identified the shooting victim as 40-year-old Darren Lockett.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined he died by a gunshot wound and ruled the death as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the area near SE 132nd Avenue and SE Center Street around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, officers found Lockett with a gunshot wound and had him rushed to a hospital — where he later died.

No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033.