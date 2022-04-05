PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was shot to death on Monday near Portland State University has been identified.

In a press release sent Tuesday, Portland police said the medical examiner confirmed 19-year-old Amara Marluke was killed by a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of SW College and 6th, in front of Mak’s Market and across the street from the Cheerful Tortoise Bar. Students living in the dorms near the intersection told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots.

Hours after the shooting, 20-year-old Keenan Harpole reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Bend and was brought back to Portland and turned over to Portland police. Harpole was booked into the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for 2nd-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Harpole was a former running back on the PSU football team in the 2021 season.

Following the arrest, PSU officials released a statement about Harpole’s arrest:

“Portland State University has learned tonight from the Portland Police Bureau that a first year student and former football player at PSU, Keenan Harpole, is the alleged assailant in today’s tragic shooting near campus. This is an unthinkable tragedy and we extend our deepest sympathies to all of those who are impacted by this incident. We will work together as a campus community to heal, reminding each other that violence is never the answer to the problems that we encounter.”