Victim identified in SW Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, police identified the victim of a Thursday, July 9, shooting in Southwest Portland.

Dominique Dunn was shot and killed on Southwest Barbur Street. Witnesses reported the gunfire to police around 8:15 p.m. that night. The 28-year-old was found dead at the scene.

The following day, police announced that 25-year-old Jordan Clark was arrested on one count of second-degree murder.

The homicide investigation into Dunn’s death is ongoing. Police asked that anyone with information contact Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395.