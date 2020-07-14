Victim identified in SW Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, police identified the victim of a Thursday, July 9, shooting in Southwest Portland.
Dominique Dunn was shot and killed on Southwest Barbur Street. Witnesses reported the gunfire to police around 8:15 p.m. that night. The 28-year-old was found dead at the scene.
The following day, police announced that 25-year-old Jordan Clark was arrested on one count of second-degree murder.
The homicide investigation into Dunn’s death is ongoing. Police asked that anyone with information contact Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395.
