Victim in deadly Lloyd District OIS identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau identified the man killed in last week’s deadly officer involved shooting in Portland’s Lloyd District Saturday.

According to an autopsy conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend died as a result of a gunshot wound on Thursday, June 24.

Michael Ray Townsend (Portland Police Bureau)

The shooting happened in the 500 block of NE Holladay Street after police were called to do a welfare check on a man dressed in all black at a Motel 6, police said.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found the man. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m., officials said.

A witness told KOIN 6 the incident may have started as a fight between two men and one stabbed the other. The witness said police shot the stabbing suspect twice in the back in the parking lot of the Motel 6.

Another witness said she heard two shots and watched one officer fire on a man in the midst of a mental health crisis.

“The guy was having a psychotic break,” said the witness, Kalli Temple. “You could tell he wasn’t all there.”

Temple said she heard a commotion from her apartment at the Louise Flowers building and grabbed a pair of binoculars to get a better view of the man who, she said, was being led back into a second-floor room at the motel when the incident escalated.

“Dude wouldn’t come in there. He went into another hotel room on the bottom,” Temple said. “Cops got him out of there, he booked it and that’s when the cops shot his a—.”

Temple said the man was taken away by ambulance soon thereafter.

A small group of protesters gathered at the scene as an investigation was being carried out. The group grew in size as the night wore on. By about 11 p.m., the PPB said some people were throwing objects and trying to get into the taped-off area. The PPB said someone else grabbed an officer’s baton and when another officer stepped in to help, that officer “was sprayed with a chemical.”

The tires on at least one PPB patrol car were punctured and a window was broken. Additional officers from across the city were called in to help with safety and security efforts.

The officer involved in the shooting–18-year-veteran Curtis Brown–is on administrative leave, standard protocol in these incidents.

This is the second fatal police shooting of 2021 following the death of Robert Delgado in Lents Park in April, which also drew protesters to the scene.