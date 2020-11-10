Victim in deadly SE Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday night has been identified.
Police responded to reports of shots fired near Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 7:30 p.m on Saturday. Once at the scene, police found a victim — Harold Andrew Major — suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers attempted life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, but the 31-year-old sadly died at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office identified Major and determined a gunshot wound was his cause of death. The ME ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
This is a developing story.
