Victim in deadly SE Portland shooting identified

Harold Major was killed in a Southwest Portland shooting on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday night has been identified.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 7:30 p.m on Saturday. Once at the scene, police found a victim — Harold Andrew Major — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, but the 31-year-old sadly died at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office identified Major and determined a gunshot wound was his cause of death. The ME ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story.