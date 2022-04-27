PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who died after being shot in the Eliot neighborhood on April 11 has been publicly identified, Portland police announced Wednesday.

The state medical examiner confirmed Robert Chambers died from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on April 11, PPB found Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound near North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue. According to officials, the 59-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have reportedly been made.