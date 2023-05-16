Kenny Martinez, 22, was identified as the man shot in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood on Friday, May 12, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man, who was described as a “young and caring father,” was publicly identified as the victim in the deadly weekend shooting in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood.

In a release on Tuesday, Portland police said Kenny Martinez was found shot on North Portsmouth Avenue near North Lombard Street Friday night. He later died at a hospital.

The medical examiner confirmed Martinez’s death was a homicide by gunshot wound.

Police did not release any suspect information.