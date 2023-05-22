PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in Friday’s shooting in Portand’s Roseway neighborhood was revealed to be a teenager, officials announced Monday morning.

Portland police said that 19-year-old Savon Marquis Davis died Friday after he was fatally shot on Northeast 82nd Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 11:20 p.m. and police have not shared any details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 and reference case number 23-131383.