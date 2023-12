PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man killed in a shooting in the Buckman Neighborhood last Wednesday has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 49-year-old Michael L. Hart died at the scene of the shooting at Southeast Main Street and Southeast Water Avenue.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Hart died of homicide by gunshot wound.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

The investigation is ongoing.