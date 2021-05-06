Victim in shooting near Cathedral Park was TriMet driver

An evidence marker at the scene of a homicide investigation in Portland’s Cathedral Park neighborhood, May 5, 2021 (KOIN)

Breauna White, 20, was found dead in a nearby apartment unit, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman shot and killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park neighborhood on Wednesday worked for TriMet, KOIN 6 News has learned.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 20-year-old Breauna White. Officers found her shot to death inside an apartment unit after reports of gunfire near N Willamette Boulevard and N Charleston Avenue late Wednesday morning.

Police had a TriMet bus taped off during the investigation.

On Thursday, TriMet confirmed that White was one of its bus operators.

“Our hearts go out to Bre and her family,” TriMet said in a statement. “She was a valued bus operator and will be missed by her co-workers and the entire TriMet team.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.