Victim in weekend shooting identified as suspect’s cousin

Borrissean Washington is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing his cousin on December 19, 2021 (Courtesy:MCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Court documents released Tuesday say the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood was aiming at another man when he shot and killed his cousin Sunday morning.

The man officials say Borrissean Washington targeted knocked Washington’s hand causing him to misfire and shoot his cousin, Daqun Turner, in the chest and killing him.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of someone shot at the Shimmers Club around 2 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Foster Road and Harold Street. When they arrived, police said they found Turner in the street dead.

During the interrogation, Washington admitted he took 5 shots that night. He continued saying he told the intended victim to leave after the man started using derogatory language toward Washington and his girlfriend.

Security video shows the man punching Washington in the face leaving an open gash on the 26-year-old’s mouth. A ‘tussle’ then ensued, which Turner’s brother joined.

Washington is seen going inside the bar and returning with Turner, who takes a gun out of his jacket. Officials said Turner and Washington exchanged the gun outside the camera’s view.

According to court documents, Washington told detectives he took the gun from Turner “because he didn’t want Turner to shoot anyone.”

Despite never seeing the gun, Washington alleges the man told his friend to get a gun.

Washington then points a gun toward his intended target before he hit the man over the head, according to officials. A shot then fires and hits Turner. According to court documents, both Washington and Turner’s brother rushed to Turner’s aid after he fell to the ground.

Washington said he heard two gunshots, but didn’t believe the shots that killed his cousin came from his gun. During the altercation, Washington is seen picking up a clip that fell during the altercation and placing it back in the gun.

All three men were at the scene when police arrived. Officials said the man Washington struck was taken to OHSU for a head injury.

Washington was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter.