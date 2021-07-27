Victim of deadly downtown stabbing identified

Quinton Bryce Miller was killed in a stabbing in downtown Portland on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Portland over the weekend has been identified.

Portland police say 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller died after a stabbing near Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue on Saturday. His death has officially been ruled a homicide.

An ambulance passing through downtown Portland spotted Miller just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of SW Pine Street and SW 3rd Avenue. Crews said he was seriously wounded.

Miller was then taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to PPB.

No suspect information is available and the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote or Detective Michael Jones. Those with information can also email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-202363.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers as well, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.