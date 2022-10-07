Police identified Mark Anthony Davis, 53, as the victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town stabbing (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who died after being stabbed in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood has been identified.

On Friday, Portland police named 53-year-old Mark Anthony Davis as the victim of the fatal stabbing that occurred on September 30.

Officers reportedly responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. that night and found Davis critically injured. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The suspect, Kalil C. Ford, 20, was detained at the scene and is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

This was the second of two Old Town stabbing deaths that happened within just nine hours of each other. The Portland Police Bureau says this was the city’s 71st homicide of 2022.