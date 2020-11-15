Victim of knife attack and suspect both in hospital

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A victim of a knife attack and the suspected assailant are both in the hospital after the incident occurred in the Glenfair Neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau said in a press release.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a fight involving a knife in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street around 7:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with knife wounds. The suspect was also reportedly injuring during a struggle. Both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital by ambulance where their injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Assault Detectives responded and have assumed the investigation. More information will be released when appropriate, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss