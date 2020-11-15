Victim of knife attack and suspect both in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A victim of a knife attack and the suspected assailant are both in the hospital after the incident occurred in the Glenfair Neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau said in a press release.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a fight involving a knife in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street around 7:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with knife wounds. The suspect was also reportedly injuring during a struggle. Both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital by ambulance where their injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Assault Detectives responded and have assumed the investigation. More information will be released when appropriate, police said.