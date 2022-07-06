PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a deadly MAX platform shooting in Gresham Friday morning has been publicly identified.

Police said 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was shot just after 5 a.m. Friday while standing on the westbound platform at Northeast Burnside and 161st Avenue. He later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said two men were standing on the platform when one of them allegedly took out a gun, shot the other man and ran away.

Multiple MAX lines experienced significant delays as a result of the shooting.

There have been no arrests reported, but police described the suspect as a man in his late teens to early 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.